DDP Compares Top NXT Star To Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer DDP was a recent guest on TSN 1050 Toronto to discuss various topics. In this interview, he compared NXT North American Champion Adam Cole to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

“You look at a guy like Adam Cole, you know, they’re comparing him to Shawn Michaels,” said Page. “That’s who he could be down the line. To say he’s Shawn Michaels right now would be to say some of these young kids in the NBA have to ability to be Michael Jordan, you know. But he really does have the ability, the work ethic, the knowledge. He’s gonna be just a huge superstar up in the WWE, and he’s getting to work with Shawn Michaels down there as well.”