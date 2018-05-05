DDP On Next Potential Big WWE Star, Daniel Bryan Being Medically Cleared, More

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with Sportskeeda. Here are the highlights.

Daniel Bryan getting cleared to wrestle in WWE:

“Oh, man. I love Daniel Bryan, and we had a very similar career where [WWE] didn’t really believe in either one of us, and we both rose to a whole different level of stardom. He’s still going. I love watching him out there because he’s the underdog who works harder than anybody out there so I have a really fond spot in my heart for that kid.”

Who could become a top guy for WWE:

“Drew McIntyre, who is a stud … when people say, ‘Who is your guy? Who do you think’s going to be the next big star to come out of the new guys coming up?’ There’s no question.”

