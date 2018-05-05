DDP On Next Potential Big WWE Star, Daniel Bryan Being Medically Cleared, More

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with Sportskeeda. Here are the highlights.

Daniel Bryan getting cleared to wrestle in WWE:

“Oh, man. I love Daniel Bryan, and we had a very similar career where [WWE] didn’t really believe in either one of us, and we both rose to a whole different level of stardom. He’s still going. I love watching him out there because he’s the underdog who works harder than anybody out there so I have a really fond spot in my heart for that kid.”

Who could become a top guy for WWE:

“Drew McIntyre, who is a stud … when people say, ‘Who is your guy? Who do you think’s going to be the next big star to come out of the new guys coming up?’ There’s no question.”