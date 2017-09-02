DDP Talks About Fans Who Bash John Cena and Roman Reigns, Praises Both Superstars

During an interview with the Daily Star, Diamond Dallas Page touched on the fan reactions to John Cena and Roman Reigns. DDP thinks the reactions that the two superstars get are “bulls**t” and had the following to say on the topic.

“Everybody who doesn’t like John Cena doesn’t get what we do. I mean, they just don’t get it. That guy is everything you want in a freaking superstar. He’s been carrying the company on his back for over 12 years, he delivers every time, he’s not an egomaniac at all. Roman works his ass off. He got so much better in interviews, if they’re trying to hurt him a little bit, I’m sure his skin is pretty thick but it still hurts, I don’t think he’s there yet. It’s a tough spot to get to being the franchise like Ric Flair was or Sting. It just doesn’t happen overnight, everybody has to work for it. I think he’s got to grow a little more. Does he have the ability? Absolutely.”