DDP Talks Justin Credible, Possible Appearance In Royal Rumble Match, Vince McMahon Bringing Back XFL

Thanks to Chuck Carroll for sending us the following:

I wanted to pass along my latest column for CBS. I did an interview with DDP where he gave me an update on Justin Credible’s progress and the possibility of him entering the Royal Rumble. We also talked about Vince McMahon resurrecting the XFL as well some of the biggest successes among DDP Yoga users.

The full interview is here: http://sports.cbslocal.com/2017/12/28/diamond-dallas-page-wwe-ddp-yoga-justin-credible/

The Royal Rumble is right around the corner. What are the odds that we’ll see you make an appearance?

If they call me, I’ll be there. But if I never get in the ring again, I am so happy to have had the run I had.

Justin Credible’s unfortunate video just made rounds on social media. Then he posted a lengthy apology, and said that he’s reached out to you for help. Can you give us an update on how he’s doing?

I didn’t get a phone call from him, I made a phone call to him. Because of helping Jake, and Scott, Vader, and Mick Foley … just by reaching out and helping the guys, when someone is hurting, they’ll contact me. So I know about it pretty much right away. I always loved PJ. He’s a great kid who just made some bad decisions…

I told him if he gets to work doing the [DDP Yoga] program five days a week, we’ll talk every day or a minimum of every other day. I told him, if he gets on track for a month, then I’ll bring you down here, and we’ll work together, and I’ll start to really treat him this time. I’ll actually teach him how to teach what I do.

It appears Vince McMahon is ready to dip his toes back into the football realm and is going to reboot the XFL or something similar. Crazy, or are you on board with the idea?

McMahon has always been a visionary. But, again, they’re a multi-billion-dollar company, and it really comes down to the talent. So I don’t know how you do that. But if he’s got a plan… I’m sure he’s got a plan, because… the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result. Some of my biggest victories have come directly after some of my biggest failures… He knows what he did wrong, and probably wants to go back and go, I think I got this this time. I’m sure he’s going to make plenty of mistakes on the way to get there. Who really knows where it’s going to be when it’s all said and done. I love to watch what McMahon does. I love to watch. Vince is a genius.