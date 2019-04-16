Dean Ambrose Appears After WWE RAW Went Off-Air (Video)

Dean Ambrose appeared after Raw went off the air last night from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

AJ Styles was Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Seth Rollins’ mystery partner as they beat Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in a six-man main event. Following the match, Reigns and Rollins remained in the ring to cut a promo. Rollins praised Reigns and said he wanted to bring someone else out, but that person didn’t want to come. That person had no choice because his wife (Renee Young) is Canadian. Ambrose then came out to a huge pop.

Ambrose closed the show by cutting a babyface promo putting over the Canadian fans.

Ambrose just showed up after Raw went off the air pic.twitter.com/OGlU2g2bJt — Jon (@TheJonP) April 16, 2019