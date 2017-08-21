Dean Ambrose Becomes Grand Slam Champion, Nia Jax Canvas 2 Canvas, The Singh Brothers

– As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features Nia Jax.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose is the latest WWE Superstar to become a Grand Slam Champion after he and Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro and Sheamus for the titles at SummerSlam last night. Ambrose previously held the WWE Title, the WWE Intercontinental Title and the WWE United States Title. Under the current format, Ambrose joins WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, Hall of Famer Edge, Big Show, Daniel Bryan, Chris Jericho and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

– The Singh Brothers tweeted the following on being taken out by Shinsuke Nakamura during the WWE Title match at SummerSlam last night, which saw Jinder Mahal retain: