During his recent podcast, Jim Ross gave high praise to Dean Ambrose:

“Wherever Ambrose may land in his next gig, he will be a major player,” says Ross. “He’s ready to be a featured guy, not another top guy.”

“He’s had great work since he said he was leaving,” adds Ross. “His work has been exemplary. He hasn’t called anything in, he has had great matches, great effort. Wherever he’s going, somebody’s getting a player.”