Dean Ambrose is now a former WWE Superstar.

On Thursday, WWE.com moved Ambrose’s profile from the Raw roster to the Alumni section. His profile was altered to reflect the change as he is now listed as a “WWE Alumnus.”

WWE announced in January that Ambrose was leaving the company since he decided not to renew his contract when it expires in April. There’s no word yet on whether it has expired yet.

Ambrose wrestled his last WWE match last Sunday in Moline, Illinois, where he teamed with Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Seth Rollins to defeat Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre. Here is a clip from the match, which was broadcast on the WWE Network.

While Ambrose’s next move is not known, he suggested in an interview before the match that he may be taking a break for a while.

“Eight years ago, I walked into this casino,” Ambrose told Michael Cole. “Now I’m cashing in my chips and I’m walking away from the table. I won the game. What I do with the rest of my life from here on out is my business. I answer to no one. This time the ‘Million Dollar Man’ didn’t get what he wanted. Because I can’t be bought.”

Ambrose got attacked by Lashley in his last appearance on national WWE television, which took place on Raw on April 8.