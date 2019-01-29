Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE After WrestleMania

Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE.

According to a report tonight by Wade Keller of the Pro Wrestling Torch, Ambrose notified WWE management that he’s leaving the sports-entertainment organization when his contract expires in April.

Ambrose broke the news to management over the weekend after being offered a new contract and a raise a few weeks ago. Ambrose didn’t change his mind after meeting with Vince McMahon.

Ambrose is expected to leave WWE shortly after WrestleMania 35, although it’s possible that the creative team will write him out of storylines before then. Keller believes that could explain why he was unceremoniously eliminated from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match on Sunday night and then did a clean job to Seth Rollins on Raw.

Sources say Ambrose has been frustrated with the creative direction of his character for a while and reached a breaking point recently. He indicated to management over the weekend that he’s not interested in contract negotiations and made it clear that he’s not trying to get more money.

One of his colleagues on the roster, when asked tonight about Ambrose’s demeanor lately and if there were any signs of discontent, said, “He’s pretty much impossible to read.”

He added, though, that Ambrose “hates hokey shit” and, since so much of his character has been portrayed as hokey in the last few years, he’s not surprised that would have built up frustration leading to a breaking point.

Top WWE officials and a small circle of Ambrose’s friends knew about his decision, but it wasn’t well known among most of his colleagues at the Royal Rumble and Raw.