Dean Ambrose Reveals Why He Hasn’t Spoken To Roman Reigns In Three Weeks, Reigns Responds

Dean Ambrose recently did an interview with Youtuber ‘OnAirMyles’ at this past weekend’s 2K18 launch event in New York City.

During the interview, Ambrose was asked about a possible Shield reunion between himself, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. Ambrose claimed that he hasn’t spoke to Reigns in three weeks after a mishap at Popeyes drive-thru that resulted in “The Lunatic Fringe’s” apple pie going missing:

“I’m not speaking to Roman right now. I haven’t spoken to him in about three weeks. It all started in Huntington, WV. We stop at a Popeye’s drive thru before the show and there’s a whole thing with an alleged biscuit that didn’t make into a box or whatever but basically, he stole my apple pie. I’m not speaking to him. I told him to pull over right now and so don’t have any illusions of a Shield reunion anytime soon.”

Reigns soon took to Twitter to respond, blaming R-Truth for the missing pie: