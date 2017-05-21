dean-ambrose

Dean Ambrose Says He Would Fight Anyone In MMA For $500,000

Former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose recently spoke with The Sun to talk about various topics. Here are the highlights.

On the price of him doing a MMA fight:

“I’ll fight anyone for enough money. Give me half-a-million dollars. Put them in the ring, I’ll do it right now, I’ll do it tonight.”

On his mountain bike accident just before WrestleMania 33:

“I’m big into mounting biking. I actually crashed my mountain bike about a week ago very badly. I thought I was going to die. I fell over the handlebars, full on ninja roll, I flew like 8ft into the air. I thought I probably shouldn’t be doing this a week before WrestleMania. You have to immediately get back on. I crashed on a downhill, you have to just continue. If you stop and think about it too long you’ll psych yourself out.”

