Dean Ambrose Sells Move For 15 Minutes, WWE Stars New Year’s Resolutions, Konnan

— At a WWE live event over the weekend, the show ended with Seth Rollins hitting a Curb Stomp on Dean Ambrose. Ambrose reportedly sold the move for 15 minutes and stayed in the ring as the crew started cleaning up.

— Konnan turned 55 years old on Sunday.

— In the video below, Samoa Joe, Renee Young, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, The Singh Brothers, Alexa Bliss, The Miz, Mandy Rose, Bayley, and Mustafa Ali reveal their New Year’s resolution for 2019.

