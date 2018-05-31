Dean Ambrose Sporting New Look

Dean Ambrose has resurfaced as he was in attendance at Wednesday’s Stanley Cup Final Playoffs game between Las Vegas and Washington in Las Vegas with wife Renee Young

Ambrose underwent successful surgery to repair a high-grade triceps tendon in December. Ambrose’s arm injury reportedly took place at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view event back on October 22nd. During that pay-per-view, Ambrose took a bump on a table that didn’t break.

Following the match, his right arm immediately swelled up. While Ambrose didn’t take any time off and continued to work through the pain, things got worse over time. WWE stated Ambrose would be out nine months at the time of his surgery been announced.

Dean Ambrose & Renee Young are so 😍😍😍 Jelly that they're seeing #WSHvsVGK in person! pic.twitter.com/DntQDcSnJO — Annette 💕 (@AnnetteReid24) May 30, 2018

WWE Superstars Dean Ambrose and Renee Young are at the #StanleyCup Final in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/2M175tzbmO — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 31, 2018