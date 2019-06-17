Dean Ambrose Takes Out Big Cass and Enzo Amore, The Ultimate Warrior

— Three weeks after his debut for All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing, Jon Moxley made another surprise appearance.

At Northeast Wrestling’s Six Flags Slam Fest event in Jackson, New Jersey on Saturday, the former Dean Ambrose took out CaZ XL (aka Big Cass) and Nzo (aka Enzo Amore).

Moxley was answering an open challenge from CaZ XL. Moxley took out an interfering Nzo with Dirty Deeds before hitting CaZ XL with the move as well to score the pinfall victory.

Jon Moxley gave the Dirty Deeds to both Nzo & Cass XL to win the main event at the #NortheastWrestling #SixFlagsSlamFest in #SixFlagsGreatAdventure! pic.twitter.com/yISLzeWjM6 — Chris (@SensesPunk) June 16, 2019

