Dean Ambrose Wins Dark Match, Kelly Kelly In Soap Opera (Video), John Cena Grants A Wish (Photo)
Published On 02/01/2017 | News
– Former WWE star Kelly Kelly appeared on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives” program this week, playing a waitress. In the video below, Kelly’s scene comes at around the 31:00 mark.
– The dark match after last night’s WWE 205 live in Corpus Christi, Texas saw WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retain over The Miz.
– As seen at the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, new WWE Champion John Cena celebrated with a fan from Make-A-Wish in the crowd after his win over AJ Styles. Cena also met 12 year old John and his family before the show, seen here:
#WWE Superstar @JohnCena grants John's wish before #royalrumble2017 in San Antonio! https://t.co/6jSvzLji75 @MakeAWish pic.twitter.com/6WCDDfS3Jx
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) February 1, 2017