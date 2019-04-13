Dean Ambrose’s Final WWE Dates, Becky Lynch Comments On Main Event Spot

– In an interview with TheNational.ae, Becky Lynch commented on her match at Wrestlemania 35 being the main event:

“I was worried about it slipping away. Just because the build to the match had been so long that I was worried with Kofi heating up as much as he did, and them referring to several of the matches as the main event. Then I was like, ‘Oh, but are we the main event? But maybe they … I mean, they really should, but maybe they won’t.’ Because you never know in this place, which is a great thing but also a bad thing and a terrifying thing, especially when you’re trying to achieve all of your dreams.”

– Unless things changed, here are the final WWE dates that Dean Ambrose is currently being advertised for:

– Friday, April 19th at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

– Saturday, April 20th at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, IL

– Sunday, April 21st at the Tax Slayer Center in Moline, IL

Ambrose’s contract with WWE expires at the end of the month.