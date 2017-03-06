Dean Ambrose’s Reaction To Being Drafted To WWE RAW, Comments On His SmackDown Live Run

While appearing on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Dean Ambrose talked about being drafted from Smackdown Live to RAW and here are a few highlights:

How Ambrose reacted to moving to RAW: “It’s a little weird. I was very getting used to SmackDown. I did not expect to be switched. I heard there were going to be some people switched and I was like, ‘that’s not going to be me.’ I was in Utah and I was going to be there till Sunday or whatever and I got a call that I had to leave and fly in early to do RAW. I was like, ‘I’m going to RAW? No way!’ Like, I thought I was this SmackDown guy and no.”

Ambrose on his Smackdown Live run: “I was pretty happy with what we were able to do on SmackDown. It was one of the best, most fun runs of my career because it was essentially a new show. It went live on Tuesdays, so it was a new show even though it’s still SmackDown, it’s a new thing, and it was live, and it was kind of a new roster. So we started doing house shows on Monday and we built it. We literally saw the houses rise every night. Yeah, so we kind of built it into something that was cool and everybody over there took an ownership over it. I know I did. I was like, ‘yeah, blue team. Cool.’ Move on to the next chapter of the book. It was a good run.”