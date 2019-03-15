Dean Ambrose’s Shield Replacement, Mick Foley Comments On Ronda Rousey

– Braun Strowman is now being advertised as an “honorary” member of The Shield for several WWE European tour dates in May.

WWE Live returns to Belfast on 8th May 2019! Get your tickets 📲https://t.co/L7cOC2RQyg See your favourite stars live in action including:

Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Honorary Shield Member Braun Strowman

vs Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley! Subject to change. pic.twitter.com/S2dPfzBIDR — SSE Arena Belfast (@SSEBelfastArena) March 13, 2019

– In an interview with SkySports.com, Mick Foley commented on the RAW women’s title match at Wrestlemania:

“I believe the women are going to main-event WrestleMania this year and if they don’t, I think there’ll be a mass exodus of people from around the world.”

“I see it being an exciting match; Ronda [Rousey] is going out on a limb to create this really dislikeable persona and I think it works. I go back to my messages about eight or nine months ago and when she came to me for some advice I told her to be patient and to be ready. Then when she got the opportunity, she ran with it like nobody I’ve ever seen, like ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin.”