Demon Balor Appearing At WrestleMania 35?

Finn Balor’s “Demon” persona is currently being featured in an advertisement for Wrestlemania 35 on the WWE Network website.

Twitter account @WrestleVotes recently noted the following regarding Balor losing the IC Title on Monday’s RAW:

Chatting w/ a source this morning. One notable quote: “I’m figuring they took the IC off of Finn for a reason, I think they have something for him at Mania” So…. what do you guys think? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 12, 2019