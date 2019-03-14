Demon Balor Appearing At WrestleMania 35?

Finn Balor’s “Demon” persona is currently being featured in an advertisement for Wrestlemania 35 on the WWE Network website.
Twitter account @WrestleVotes recently noted the following regarding Balor losing the IC Title on Monday’s RAW:
Chatting w/ a source this morning. One notable quote: “I’m figuring they took the IC off of Finn for a reason, I think they have something for him at Mania”
So…. what do you guys think?
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 12, 2019
WWE's #WrestleMania 35 ad on their Network page is rather interesting as it features The Demon instead of Finn Balor.
Will we see The Demon in a match at WrestleMania? If so, who will he face? #RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/tyKySWg2MP
— GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) March 14, 2019