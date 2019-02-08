Details On All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing Card and Tickets

All Elite Wrestling has released information regarding tickets for Double or Nothing on May 25th in Las Vegas, NV:

Lyte Exclusive Presale

Presale codes will be sent on February 11 starting at 9AM PST/12pm EST. Presale will begin on February 11 at 12pm PST/3pm EST.

Sign ups will close on 2/10 at 7pm PST / 10pm EST.

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. PAC was the first match announced for the PPV.

The Lucha Brothers attacked The Young Bucks to set up a match at the PPV.