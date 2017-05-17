Details On Brie Bella’s Difficult Labor, Mick Foley Comments On Braun Strowman’s Elbow Surgery

– In an interview with E! News, Nikki Bella talked about her sister Brie’s difficult labor process:

“She tried to go natural and it was like eight or 10 hours into it had to get an epidural and then in the end had to get a C-section. Her abs were too tight, go figure, Leave it to the WWE Superstar, abs too tight.”

“I mean, it’s definitely a struggle for women in the beginning and it should be. I saw what they put their bodies through and oh my gosh, I give all the moms in the world so much credit. That is not easy, labor. I think it takes minimum a week to heal from that.”

– Mick Foley posted the following message on Facebook about Braun Strowman’s elbow surgery:

“SAD NEWS FOR STROWMAN

I was very sorry to hear that an elbow injury could sideline Braun Strowman for as long as six months. He may have threatened me on a weekly basis when I was GM, but when the cameras were off, he was always eager to learn as much as he possibly could. I wish him a full and speedy recovery and I hope I get to see that Strowman/Lesnar match at a later date. What do you think the future holds in store for Strowman?”