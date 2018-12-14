Details On First Day Of Hidden Gem Collection On WWE Network

WWE issued the following:

The most wonderful time of the year just got even better with 12 Days of Hidden Gems, exclusively on WWE Network. Cozy up with a nice glass of eggnog, and enjoy newly released gems from the AWA, NWA, Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and more. Featuring the likes of Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Dusty Rhodes and Shawn Michaels, uncover new Hidden Gems every day through Dec. 25.



Day 1: Dec. 14

WCCW Christmas Star Wars 1981

Fritz Von Erich battles The Great Kabuki in a Texas Death Match on Christmas Night 1981 from the famed Reunion Arena in Dallas, Texas.

At WCCW Christmas Star Wars 1981, Fritz Von Erich battles The Great Kabuki in a Texas Death Match: Courtesy of WWE Network.