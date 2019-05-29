Details On Former WWE Star Terri Runnels’ Arrest Today In Florida

Former WWE Superstar Terri Runnels got arrested today in Florida after bringing a loaded gun to Tampa International Airport.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, Runnels was arrested by the Tampa International Airport Police at 7:32 a.m. for “carrying a concealed firearm,” a class 3 felony.

Runnels got arrested at a security checkpoint with a loaded Glock 9mm. She was taken to jail and bond was set at $2,000. According to her arrest record on the Hillsborough County Sheriff‘s Office Jail Management System, she was released at 1:04 p.m.

The charge carries a punishment of up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 in fines.

According to her arrest record, Runnels is 52 years old, 5 feet tall and 119 pounds.

Runnels began her professional wrestling career in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as Miss Alexandra York, manager of The York Foundation. She later joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), later renamed World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), where she worked for eight years.

In the early years of her career with the WWF, she managed her (then) real-life husband Dustin Runnels (known on-screen as Goldust) and was a member of the Pretty Mean Sisters alliance. She also managed both The Hardy Boyz and Edge and Christian following the Terri Invitational Tournament in 1999. Subsequently, she had an on-screen rivalry with The Kat, managed The Radicalz stable, and worked as a host and interviewer. During her time with the WWF/E, she briefly held the Hardcore Championship, her only championship during her career.

Runnels last appeared at a WWE event on January 22, 2018, on an episode of Raw commemorating the 25th anniversary of the show.