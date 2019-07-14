Latest Details On Jeff Hardy’s Arrest, WWE Issues Statement

Jeff Hardy was arrested Saturday morning in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on suspicion of public intoxication and impairment, according to TMZ Sports.

It’s unclear what exactly led to his arrest, but Hardy has since been released on less than $200 bond.

Click here to see his mug shot.

WWE issued a statement on the matter to PWInsider and other news outlets: “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions.”

The 41-year-old has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery in April. When the surgery was announced, Hardy said he expected to be sidelined for six to nine months.

Hardy was previously arrested in March 2018 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to the police report, he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.25, which is more than three times the legal limit.

Hardy has struggled with alcohol and drug addiction during his wrestling career. He served a 10-day jail sentence in October 2011 after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of conspiracy to traffic.