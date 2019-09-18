Details On Kickoff Show For FOX’s SmackDown Debut

The following press release was sent out:

Los Angeles – Leading up to the network debut of FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN on FOX on Friday, Oct. 4, FOX Sports presents a slate of special programming, pre-event coverage and cross-platform integrations in anticipation of the marquee event.

A pair of hour-long WWE specials lead the charge, beginning with WWE SMACKDOWN’S GREATEST HITS, on Friday, Sept. 27, on FOX (8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT/7:00 PM MT/8:00 PM PT). Hosted by WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and The Miz, the show highlights the most memorable moments from the storied franchise. On Sunday, Sept. 29, John Cena narrates WWE WRESTLEMANIA’S LEGENDARY MOMENTS, offering viewers a chance to relive the most spectacular WrestleMania moments from the past 35 years. Check local listings for air times surrounding Sunday’s NFL on FOX singleheader action.

Less than a week later, FOX Sports rolls out the “blue carpet” at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN KICKOFF SHOW on Friday, Oct. 4 (7:30 PM ET/6:30 PM CT/6:30 PM MT/7:30 PM PT). This star-studded show features “blue carpet” arrivals and backstage access to celebrities and athletes, as well as past and present WWE Superstars to kick off the new era of WWE on FOX.

In front of a star-studded crowd in Los Angeles, FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN airs live at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT on FOX. For viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones, SmackDown airs at 7:00 PM MT/8:00 PM PT on FOX. For all authenticated viewers nationwide, SmackDown will be available to stream live at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT/6:00 PM MT/5:00 PM PT on the FOX Sports App.

Today, FOX Sports also launches its WWE on FOX social handles, which will provide insight, analysis and entertainment across social platforms. For more information, explore @WWEonFOX on Twitter, @WWEonFOX on Instagram and WWE on FOX on Facebook.

Additional details on FOX Sports’ WWE programming will be announced at a later date.