Details On Meet And Greet For ROH Music City Excellence Event

ROH issued the following:

On Saturday, January 20th, Ring of Honor will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session prior to MUSIC CITY EXCELLENCE at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time.



Below is the list of Ring of Honor stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH before they compete in front of a capacity crowd!



MUSIC CITY EXCELLENCE



DALTON CASTLE & THE BOYS

ADAM PAGE

YOUNG BUCKS

CODY

MARTY SCURLL

DEONNA PURRAZZO

THE KINGDOM – DURING INTERMISSION ONLY



PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS



Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo