Details On Meet And Greet For ROH Queen City Excellence Event

ROH issued the following:

On Friday, February 9th, Ring of Honor will be hosting a special meet and greet autograph session prior to QUEEN CITY EXCELLENCE at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, NC! This special session will begin 90 minutes prior to the advertised bell time.



Below is the list of Ring of Honor stars appearing at the signing, as well as our pricing options to ensure you get all the autographs you want! Don’t miss your opportunity to meet the stars of ROH before they compete in front of a capacity crowd!



QUEEN CITY EXCELLENCE



ROH WORLD CHAMPION DALTON CASTLE w/ THE BOYS

ROH WORLD TELEVISION CHAMPION SILAS YOUNG

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS ADAM PAGE & THE YOUNG BUCKS

“THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

“THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

MANDY LEON

JAY LETHAL (AT INTERMISSION ONLY)



PRICING IS AS FOLLOWS



Singles Wrestlers – $20 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo

Tag Team Wrestlers – $30 (1) Personal item or 8×10 (ROH supplied) signed & (1) Posed Photo