Details On Meet And Greet For ROH TV Tapings

ROH issued the following:

On Dec. 15, the night after the huge Final Battle pay-per-view, ROH will present Final Battle Fallout, an international TV taping, at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. What better city for ROH to put an exclamation point on its biggest year ever than The City of Brotherly Love?



ROH Meet & Greets will begin two hours prior to bell time. This is your opportunity to enjoy exclusive access with your favorite stars. Purchase includes one posed photo and one signed 8×10 (supplied by ROH) or personal item!



$40 Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

$40 Cody & Brandi Rhodes

$30 CMLL’s Rush

$30 ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb

$30 Zack Sabre Jr

$30 Tenille Dashwood

$30 Kelly Klein

$30 The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas)