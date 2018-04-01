Details On Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Libre Mayhem Event

The following was sent to us:

Rey Mysterio’s Lucha Libre Mayhem on May 12 Featuring WWE World Champions



What: Join celebrity wrestler Rey Mysterio and WWE World Champions for an action-packed night of Lucha Libre Wrestling.



When: Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Where: Live & Up Close Theatre (Inside Sycuan Casino) 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon, CA 92019



Who: The Lucha Libre Mayhem lineup features several well-known stars including Rey Mysterio, John Morrison, Taya, Brian Cage and many more.



Rey Mysterio: Former WWE World Champion, global Superstar, San Diego native and arguably the biggest name and most successful wrestler to come out of Mexico. Mysterio revolutionized the sport paving the way for smaller, lighter wrestlers from both sides of the border and beyond.



John Morrison: Former WWE World Champion. Current star of Netflix series Lucha Underground and current World Champion in Mexico’s Triple A promotion. Morrison is also a lead actor in “Boone: The Bounty Hunter” movie.



Taya: Canadian wrestler who became one of the biggest female wrestling stars in Mexico. Current star of Netflix series Lucha Underground and one of the hottest, most in-demand independent wrestlers in the US today.



Who Should Attend: Open to the public (tickets available for purchase, must be 21+)



Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online at www.sycuan.com or at the Live & Up Close box office located at Sycuan Casino.