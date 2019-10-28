Details On Sin Cara’s New Ally That Debuted On WWE RAW

Sin Cara introduced a new female ally on this week’s edition of WWE RAW. The woman, who wore a lucha mask, is Catalina Garcia and she had only just started training at WWE’s Performance Center in August and wrestled briefly in NXT. Prior to joining WWE, Garcia competed in Chile’s independent wrestling scene with the name “La Diva del Ring” Jessy.

Catalina has debuted on #RAW! AKA Jessy, real name Catalina Garcia. She started at the Performance Center in August. pic.twitter.com/6oVvt4BZg1 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) October 29, 2019