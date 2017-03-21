Details On The Crowd Chants At This Week’s WWE RAW

During this week’s RAW in Brooklyn, NY, it was apparent that WWE turned the crowd microphones down on several occasions. WWE has done this before for live shows in the past including the night after Wrestlemania 31.

Gabriel Valdez passed along the following notes regarding the fan chants:

“The we want Paige chants were insane tonight in Brooklyn. Good crowd overall. We had Cm Punk chants, Paige chants, (someone tried starting a Maddox one but nobody gave a f***)

We started the crowd wave around the arena during the bayley match cuz shit was boring as f***. And we also did the wave in the Roman match.

There was a “Section 220 sucks” chant cuz they kept f***ing up the wave.

There was also a chant war between the top level sections and floor sections. Floor chanted “we are awesome” top chanted “delete delete delete” . Lesnar came out at the end and demolished big show, then he played dead for like five minutes until three refs came out and pinned him as a entertainment joke.”