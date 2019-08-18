Details On The Next Season Of Total Bellas

Nikki Bella noted on Instagram that her boyfriend and former Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev will be joining the cast of Total Bellas:

“Today is a new beginning for both @theartemc and I. As I start a new amazing journey with @totalbellas and my life, my @theartemc is starting the same. And I am so excited for him to be on this journey with me. I’m thankful for him to showcase his life, love, ups, and downs not only for me but for my Bella Army and my Total Bellas viewers. Sometimes we have a door shut and we don’t understand why, but honestly, there is always a reason. I have been through that. And not through that just as a break-up but through that professionally and personally. And when those other doors open they open SO big! Believe in God, the Universe, our Angels and so much greater beyond what we can see. Believe that happiness lies beyond dollar signs. As long as we have each other, health, happiness and love they can’t cheat us, use us or cause us harm. I love you all! I love your support! Your follow! Your positivity! And thank you for sharing it with someone who means SO much to me.”

In an interview with TVInsider.com, Brie Bella commented on the new season:

“I think the biggest thing is that in every season, we’ve always been getting ready for this big comeback to wrestling and how wrestling is this big part of our lives. We both are retired now. And since Nikki officially announced that, it’s strange how all these other doors have opened where we are able to give all of our companies so much time. It’s like we are in our next chapter of our life. You’re going to see cameras capturing Nikki’s retirement and her feelings on it. You’re going to see what happened when meeting the doctors. We both thought we were going back this summer. It’s our next chapter in life, which for me means growing my family. For my sister, it’s being in a new relationship with Artem [Chigvintsev] as a new cast member. He will be filming a lot. My sister is also building a house next door to me. I think it will show us as entrepreneurs.”