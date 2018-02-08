Details On Ticket Information For NJPW’s Tour Of Australia

NJPW issued the following:

NJPW to rock Australia! Tickets on Sale Now for four All Star evenings!

The excitement and action of New Japan Pro Wrestling is in high demand worldwide. Nowhere is that demand higher than in Australia, which is why we’re thrilled to bring NJPW to the passionate fans Down Under in February!



For four nights New Japan will bring Australia an unforgettable live experience, for the first time ever. Starting Friday, February 16, we head to the Titanium Arena in Adelaide, before the Fallout reaches Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Saturday, February 17. It’s Sydney and the Quay Centre on Sunday, February 18, before the tour reaches its thrilling climax on Monday, February 19 and the HBF Stadium in Perth.



IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Minoru Suzuki, NJPW all stars will be bringing four nights of incredible action Down Under! Tickets are on sale now!



NEW JAPAN PRO-WRESTLING: FALLOUT DOWN UNDER



Friday, February 16

Adelaide • Titanium Arena



Saturday, February 17

Melbourne • Festival Hall



Sunday, February 18

Sydney • Quay Centre



Monday, February 19

Perth • HBF Stadium



Participating wrestlers ( as of January 30)



・IWGP Heavyweight Champion : Kazuchika Okada



・IWGP IC Champion : Minoru Suzuki



・IWGP US Heavyweight Champion : Jay White



・IWGP Jr Heavyweight Champion : Will Ospreay (* Sydney and Perth dates only)



・IWGP Tag Team Champions EVIL & SANADA



・NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions : Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa



・ROH 6 Man Tag Team Champions : Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)



・Kenny Omega



・Cody



・Yuji Nagata



・Tomohiro Ishii



・KUSHIDA



・Juice Robinson



・Lance Archer



・Rocky Romero



・Chase Owens



・Toa Henare



・Gino Gambino



Also appearing:



・TMDK (The Mighty Don’t Kneel)



・Slex



・Jonah Rock



・Eliot Saxton



・Marcus Pitt & Damian Slater



Also Robbie Eagles, Fale Dojo’s Jack Bonza & Mick Moretti



＜Ticketing ＞



Friday 16th February – ADELAIDE, Titanium Arena

On sale from: http://bit.ly/NJP18ade



Saturday 17th February – MELBOURNE, Festival Hall

On sale from: http://bit.ly/NJP18mel



Sunday 18th February – SYDNEY, Quay Centre

On sale from: http://bit.ly/NJP18syd



Monday 19th February – PERTH, HBF Stadium

On sale from: http://bit.ly/NJP18per



＊Card subject to change.