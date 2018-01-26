Details On Ticket Information For WrestleMania 34 Axxess

WWE issued the following:

WrestleMania Axxess takes over the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday, April 5, to Sunday, April 8. Fans of all ages will not want to miss the ultimate WWE fan experience, featuring Superstar meet & greets, memorabilia displays and much more.

Tickets for this year’s WrestleMania Axxess celebration will be available at Ticketmaster.com, beginning Saturday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. ET.

Check below for the dates and times for each WrestleMania Axxess session, Superstar signing schedules and pricing information.

AXXESS DATES AND TIMES

(All times listed are local to the New Orleans area)

Axxess Day 1

Thursday, April 5

6-10 p.m.

Axxess Day 2

Friday, April 6

5-9 p.m.

Axxess Day 3, Session 1

Saturday, April 7

8 a.m.-noon

Axxess Day 3, Session 2

Saturday, April 7

1-5 p.m.

Axxess Day 3, Session 3

Saturday, April 7

6-10 p.m.

Axxess Day 4

Sunday, April 6

8 a.m.-noon

WWE SUPERSTAR SIGNING SCHEDULE

Premium VIP Sessions:

Thursday, April 5

Goldberg – 8 p.m.

Friday, April 6

Shinsuke Nakamura – 5 p.m.

Saturday, April 7

AJ Styles, Asuka – 8 a.m.

Seth Rollins – 10 a.m.

Braun Strowman – 10 a.m.

Roman Reigns – 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 8

Dean Ambrose – 10 a.m.

VIP Sessions:

Thursday, April 5

Sasha Banks – 6 p.m.

Friday, April 6

Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega & Ember Moon – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 7

Alexa Bliss – 1 p.m.

Finn Bálor – 3 p.m.

Randy Orton – 3 p.m.

The Hardy Boyz – 6 p.m.

Charlotte Flair – 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 8

Daniel Bryan – 8 a.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

General Admission tickets – $55*

General Admission tickets include:

Autographs and photos with WWE Superstars and Legends

Enjoy viewing matches, Q&As and contests in the Main Ring

VIP tickets – $125*

VIP tickets include:

Autograph and professional photo with a VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Premium VIP tickets – $190*

VIP tickets Include:

Autograph and professional photo with a Premium VIP WWE Superstar

Exclusive VIP line at the event entrance.

(1) 8×10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar *Prices are PER SESSION and do not include applicable fees Children 2 years and under – FREE Talent subject to change

New for 2018: As part of our commitment to provide an enjoyable fan experience, WWE provides an accessible line for individuals with disabilities and up to three of their companions at WrestleMania Axxess autograph and photo stages. Wristbands for use of the accessible line are provided onsite.

On-site process: