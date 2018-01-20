Details On Tonight’s MCW Breakthrough Event In Joppa, MD

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

SATURDAY Jan 20 – MCW “Breakthrough” in Joppa, MD!



MCWProWrestling.com – THIS SATURDAY, January 20, MCW Pro Wrestling presents “Breakthrough” at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD! Doors open 6:30 pm, event starts 7:30 pm.



– MCW Pro Wrestling champion Bruiser takes on MCW Rage TV champion Greg Excellent!

– MCW Women’s champion Sahara Se7en defends against MCW Pro Wrestling Training Center graduate Gia Scott!

– MCW Tag Team champions The Cartel (Dante Caballero, Joe Keys) face Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane, Bill Collier) in their rematch opportunity.

– After months of antagonizing each other, “Big” Sean Studd and Ken Dixon go one-on-one.

– Napalm leads The Bomb Squad against Drolix, Chuck Lennox, Brandon Scott, and Dirty Money!

– The Hell Cats (Jimmy Starz, Sexy Steve) have a new edge, but can they get past The Classics (Erin Martin, Tyler Stone)?

– Ryan McBride faces Eric Chapel.

– Rock N’ Bowl Express’ “Mr. 300” Nick Jeremy vs. ROBBY!



(Show support on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/149110062416154/)



Then, on February 17 (Meet and Greet at 4 pm, Event at 7:30 pm):

– Featuring Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon, former WWE Diva Rosa Mendez, The Bruiser, Drolix, Brandon Scott, Robby and Bobby, and more.



Tickets available now at MCWProWrestling.com or, day of, at the venue.



