Details On Tonight’s MCW’s Horsemen Anniversary Show

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

MCW “Horsemen Anniversary” Feb 17 w/ Flair, Anderson, Blanchard, Windham, Dillon, More



MCWProWrestling.com – Saturday, February 17, meet WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon, former WWE Diva Rosa Mendez, and more at the MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD!



This very special event begins with a Meet and Greet at 4 pm and live wrestling action at 7:30 pm.



Also confirmed for February 17:

– MCW Heavyweight champion Bruiser faces new #1 contender, Napalm (with The Bomb Squad)

– For the MCW Rage TV Title, champion Greg Excellent defends against one of the men who interfered in his Heavyweight Title opportunity…Jimmy Starz of The Hell Cats

– MCW Tag Team champions The Cartel (Joe Keys and Dante Caballero) vs. The Carnies (Nick Iggy and Kerry Awful)

– In a grudge match, Ken Dixon vs. Sean Studd

– Robby and Bobby vs. The Rock N Bowl Express (Nick “The Bowler”, Thick Vic, Stroker Lane)

– Brandon Scott vs. Bobby Wayward

– And more to be announced. Eight matches in total!



Visit MCWProWrestling.com for ticket and event information. Tickets also available day of, at the door. Show support on Facebook at bit.ly/4mcw217.



MCW returns Saturday, February 24 to the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in Hollywood, MD with WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch (fka Sunny), Kruger (fka Adam Rose), Swoggle, and more! Show support on Facebook at bit.ly/blast24.



