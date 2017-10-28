Details On Total Divas Season Seven (Contains Spoilers)

E! and WWE’s Total Divas returns for its seventh season beginning next Wednesday at 9/8 C. Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Naomi, Natalya, Lana, and Maryse will join newcomers Carmella, Nia Jax, and Alexa Bliss. These WWE Superstars will give viewers an exclusive glimpse at the demands of their professional careers and the challenges of their everyday lives. The season finale, airing Wednesday, Jan. 31, will mark the show’s 100th episode.

Total Divas will feature the following plotlines in the first three episodes.

Episode 1 – “Make or Break” – “As the season premiere kicks off, the WWE announces its first ever “Money in the Bank” ladder match for the women’s superstar division. With Brie on maternity leave, Nikki mentors Nattie and Lana in hopes of becoming Smackdown GM. Meanwhile, newcomer Nia Jax makes a bad impression when she questions Maryse’s history in the WWE, and Trin challenges John to sex up their love life.”

Episode 2 – “Dressed Like A Champ” – “The ladies celebrate the success of their historic ladder match, but Lana’s performance suffers intense scrutiny. Meanwhile, Maryse’s fashion makeover triggers Alexa’s painful past, and Nattie, who hates babies, is tasked to babysit Brie’s newborn!”

Episode 3 – “Breaking All the Rules” – “Trinity goes behind WWE’s back and alters her championship in order to give it a glow, meanwhile Lana pulls a similar stunt by posting a photo that could get her fired. Brie recruits Nicole to go on a road trip to San Diego with a breastfeeding infant in the car, and Carmella & Cass visit Los Angeles and live a day in the life of Maryse and The Miz.”