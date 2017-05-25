smackdown-live3

Details On WWE Planning Major SmackDown Live, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal Update

Published On 05/25/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

With WrestleMania 34 taking place in New Orleans, WWE is planning to make the June 13th Smackdown Live in the city a major show.

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal was announced but it’s likely that the match will be changed or made into a dark match since they are now scheduled for the Money in the Bank PPV.

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler are also planned for the show.

