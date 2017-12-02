Details On WWE RAW 25th Anniversary DVD

WWE is planning to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Raw will a new DVD that will hit stores beginning April 3rd, 2018.

WWE will be formatting this one as a presentation of both the 25th Anniversary episode from January and a compilation of Raw’s biggest matches and moments. Here is the synopsis, courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network:

“The longest running episodic program in television history is still going strong, as Monday Night Raw celebrates its 25th Anniversary!



And now, this DVD set shares the most amazing and unforgettable matches & moments in Raw’s history, spanning from 1993 to 2017, featuring an all-star list of superstars from Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, to Stone Cold and The Rock, to Triple H and John Cena, to Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.



WWE’s flagship show has always been the place where history is made, and you can relive it all right here in one place!”