Details Regarding All In broadcast

On the latest edition of Being The Elite, it was revealed that the 1st hour of All In on September 1st will be available for free on WGN America with the title All In: Zero Hour. The rest of the event will be available on PPV, Fite TV, and ROH’s Honor Club streaming service.

Here is the official press release:

ALL IN COMING TO PAY-PER-VIEW, WGN AMERICA, FITE AND MORE

The brain child of Cody and The Youngs Bucks broadcast partners announced.

AUGUST 6, 2018 – ALL IN is sold out. It is the highest grossing and will be the most attended independent wrestling event in US history. Fans from around the world will attend, but not everyone will be able to be in attendance in Chicago, IL. For that, today Cody and The Young Bucks announced their broadcast partners for this historic event including another milestone. “ALL IN is more than a phrase. It’s a harbinger of change for that wonderful slice of Americana we call pro-wrestling” said Cody.

ALL IN will kick off with a special one-hour event on WGN America entitled ALL IN: ZERO HOUR. The broadcast will feature exclusive matches and prepare you for the most anticipated independent show of all time, ALL IN. ALL IN: ZERO HOUR will air at 6pm ET/5pm CT on Saturday, September 1, 2018.

Then, the official ALL IN event will be available on all major pay-per-view providers as well as FITE starting at 7pm ET/6pm CT that same evening. ALL IN will feature some incredible matches including the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match between “The American Nightmare” Cody and the defending champion Nick Aldis, “The Villain” Marty Scurll will go one-on-one with “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, and The Golden Elite team of The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kota Ibushi will take on Rey Mysterio, Fenix and Bandido in 6-man tag team action. Other talent appearing includes Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page, Stephen Amell, and ROH World Champion Jay Lethal.

“FITE has quickly become the destination for all of the top wrestling programs in the world to debut. We are thrilled to be involved in such a barrier breaking event like All In,” said FITE COO, Michael Weber. “Wrestling fans will not only be able to experience this one-of-a-kind event on FITE, but they will also be able to interact with other fans using our unique in-program chat feature during the live telecast.”

Additionally, Cody and The Young Bucks have reached a deal with their home promotion Ring of Honor Wrestling to stream the 4-hour live event on HONOR CLUB (www.ROHHonorClub.com).

The official ALL IN theme song “All In” by Downstait is now available for download in iTunes.