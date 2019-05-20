Details Regarding Brock Lesnar’s Appearance At WWE Money In The Bank

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Brock Lesnar’s appearance at WWE Money in the Bank and WWE’s mentality about swerving fans. Here is what Meltzer said:

“Okay let me explain again, one of the mentalities they have is that it’s more important to fool you or to fool smart people who think they know what’s going on and that’s part of the things that they get their jollies out of.”

Bryan Alvarez also noted about how Lesnar hurt three people during his appearance:

“Brock runs down to the ring. He starts throwing ladders. He takes out two camera guys and then he ends up taking out Ali with the ladder so three guys injured in this rampage.”

Wrestle Votes noted the following: