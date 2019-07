It was recently noted by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that prior to returning to WWE, Eric Bischoff was struggling with his business ventures.

“His ventures in the combat sport realm, with K-1, Matrats and TNA were all major failures. His TV syndication company died and he and his wife declared bankruptcy in 2017,” wrote Meltzer. Click here to see the bankruptcy filing.

YouTube channel The Hannibal TV recently published a video regarding Bischoff’s bankruptcy: