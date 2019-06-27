Details Regarding Paul Heyman And Eric Bischoff’s New WWE Roles

Regarding as Eric Bischoff’s new. executive role with the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com reports that the deal was made within the past few weeks. PWI noted the following:

”We are told that WWE approached him about the role and that his previous work in collaborating with Turner Broadcasting. Spike and other networks in building past TV series was one of the reasons Bischoff was pitched for the position.”

It’s said that Bischoff will be working directly with Fox Network.

Regarding Paul Heyman’s creative role with RAW, PWI noted that WWE had been pursuing Heyman as early as February. Heyman will continue his television role as Brock Lesnar’s advocate.

PWI added that ”one WWE source compared their roles to Paul Levesque’s in NXT in that they will be in charge, but it’s still Vince’s company.”