Diamante Speaks Out On Her Relationship With Kiera Hogan

From famous models to actors to musicians, plenty of stars have come out as gay, queer, bisexual, pansexual, and more in 2019. A current IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockout can now be added to the LGBTQ+ list.

IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Kiera Hogan came out last Saturday as LGBTQ+ on social media and revealed that she’s in a relationship with former Knockout Diamante (aka Angel Rose on the independent wrestling circuit). She wrote the following on Instagram:

“When I’m with you, I act different. In a good way. I smile more and I laugh more. I don’t have to pretend everything is ok when it’s really not. With you, I can drop the fake smile and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt and alone when I’m with you. You’re easy to talk to, you listen to me, you understand me. I don’t have to worry about holding back with you. I don’t feel self conscious. I don’t ever feel insecure or sad, you show me that you really do care. With you it’s not just an act. You bring out my best self and I really appreciate your company. With you I’m different. With you I’m happy. What I have with you, I don’t want that with anyone else.”

Diamante took to Instagram on Wednesday to address her relationship with Hogan:

“I’ve never been known for expressing my feelings, but you’ve found a way to make me feel comfortable enough to do just that. When I’m with you all of the problems that I allow to weigh me down seem to suddenly feel nonexistent. With you I feel at peace with myself and I don’t ever feel alone. You listen to me, you pay attention to all the little things, and just like that you figure me out, almost effortlessly. I see things in a different light because of you. You make me want to be the best version of myself possible. I love who i am around you. Just the thought of you makes my heart smile from the inside out. With you I’ve found happiness, with you I’m motivated to be better and to push you to be better. I thank you, and admire your courage. All I ever want for you to do is be yourself unapologetic, and I will do the same.”

It should be noted that Hogan and Diamante didn’t explicitly say that they’re gay; they may be bisexual or a different sexuality. The term “LGBTQ+” is often used as an umbrella term for anyone who deviates from being exclusively attracted to the opposite sex.