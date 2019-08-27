Did Kenny Omega Turn Heel With His Recent Promo About Jon Moxley?

During the latest edition of Being The Elite, Kenny Omega cut a promo on Jon Moxley for being injured. Omega mocked Moxley for posting a sentimental message on Twitter about the “boo-boo” on his elbow and said that Moxley owes him and the fans an apology.

With some fans are interpreting this promo as a heel turn by Omega, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that this is part of AEW’s approach of treating characters as shades of gray instead of traditional babyfaces and heels:

“The thing is that they’re not doing heel/babyface. It’s just like they just do everyone’s a heel and everyone’s a babyface.”

“When it comes to most of the guys Cody can be a heel or a babyface at any time. The Young Bucks can be heels or babyfaces. The general rule is they’re not like just because someone is gonna be heelish in a promo that’s just what they want. I don’t think Kenny Omega being a heel is a good idea, but as far as the match goes, Moxley and Omega would probably get the fans cheering for both guys anyway. So, you know they just wanted to build heat.”