Disabled Fan Forced To Leave WWE Show Due To T-Shirt?

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Disabled wrestling fan Patrick Davis wrote on Twitter that he was asked to leave the WWE live event in Moline, IL on Sunday for wearing a Jim Cornette shirt. According to Davis, security asked him to change his shirt since the Shield’s match was being televised but since he didn’t have another shirt, he left the event. Davis added that he wasn’t given the option to turn the shirt inside out.

Here are the comments from Davis as well as a response from Jim Cornette himself:

