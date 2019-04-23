Disabled Fan Forced To Leave WWE Show Due To T-Shirt?

Disabled wrestling fan Patrick Davis wrote on Twitter that he was asked to leave the WWE live event in Moline, IL on Sunday for wearing a Jim Cornette shirt. According to Davis, security asked him to change his shirt since the Shield’s match was being televised but since he didn’t have another shirt, he left the event. Davis added that he wasn’t given the option to turn the shirt inside out.

Here are the comments from Davis as well as a response from Jim Cornette himself:

This was taken 30 minutes before I was asked to leave by security due to my offensive shirt. I was simply Representing @TheJimCornette . Security said I could change my shirt but I could not keep it on due to it possibly being on TV. I did not have a change of clothes so I Left. — Patrick Davis (@pdqc1971) April 22, 2019

I agree, it was very embarrassing. You can imagine me going out in public is embarrassing enough. — Patrick Davis (@pdqc1971) April 22, 2019