Dixie Carter Got Mentioned By Randy Orton On SmackDown

After weeks of subtle jabs (which became literal jabs on Sunday night at WWE Fastlane), Randy Orton and AJ Styles confronted each other tonight on SmackDown LIVE.

“The Viper” claimed that it was absolutely ludicrous that SmackDown LIVE is referred to as “The House that Styles Built” when Orton has been holding it down and making history on the blue brand since 2002. During his rant, Orton name-dropped former Impact Wrestling president Dixie Carter.

“In 2005, AJ was down in Florida getting a tan with Dixie Carter while I was here facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania,” Orton said.

Orton then declared that this wasn’t Styles’ house, but his, and “The Phenomenal One” would soon just be another ”indy darling” who couldn’t hack it against him.

AJ interrupted “The Apex Predator” and accused him of having never accomplished one thing in WWE that he could call his own since his father and grandfather opened the door for him. Orton took gexception to that claim and promised Styles that this was his house, rent was due and that he should make the check out to the three most destructive letters in sports-entertainment… R-K-O.

Styles didn’t blink, retorting by challenging “The Apex Predator” to a match at WrestleMania… but Orton left “The Phenomenal One” guessing, at least for now.