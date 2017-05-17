Dixie Carter Note From Ireland (Photo), Wrestlers Hype Impact India Tapings, More

– The next Impact Wrestling TV tapings will take place in Mumbai, India on Tuesday, May 30th and Wednesday, May 31st. Four episodes are scheduled to be taped. These appear to be the final tapings before the July 2nd Slammiversary pay-per-view in Orlando. Above and below are videos of Impact X Division Champion Low Ki and GFW Women’s Champion Sienna hyping the trip to India.

– Impact is currently celebrating a social media milestone of more than 900,000 YouTube subscribers. They tweeted the following on the milestone:

– We noted earlier in the week that Dixie Carter was headed to Ireland to film a project. She landed on Tuesday and later noted that she has her niece, who goes to school in London, with her for “this fun adventure” she’s on. It’s worth noting that Dixie also tagged ITV, which appears to be the network she’s partnering with for this new project. Dixie posted this photo with her niece:

Lucky to have my niece who is studying in London join me on this fun adventure. #Ireland @itv