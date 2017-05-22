Dixie Carter Wraps TV Show Filming, Matches For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Rockstar Spud
– Above is video of Rockstar Spud back in London doing media to promote Impact Wrestling, the weekly show airing on Spike UK and more.
– As noted, former Impact President Dixie Carter was in Ireland last week to film some sort of TV project for ITV. She posted the following update after her filming wrapped:
Can't wait to share details about the show I filmed in 🍀 & thx to Tom for the private tour of @Kilronan_Castle. pic.twitter.com/RPGpyYlCfG
— Dixie Carter (@TNADixie) May 18, 2017
– Matches announced for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling include Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm vs. Magnus to crown a new #1 contender to the Impact World Title, Alisha & Eddie Edwards vs. Angelina Love & Davey Richards plus Braxton Sutter & Mahabali Shera vs. KM & Kongo Kong. Below are videos with Shera, Sutter and Allie, as well as the new group of Sutter, KM, Kong, Lauren Van Ness and GFW Women’s Champion Sienna.
Next Week: @MahabaliShera and @BraxtonSutter with @AllieIMPACT discussing the match next week! #LastWord pic.twitter.com/qowZSGb7uZ
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 19, 2017
#LastWord with @2CockyKM, @Sienna, @RealKongoKong & @ImpactLVN on their match next week against @MahabaliShera and @BraxtonSutter. pic.twitter.com/cK8MC1mH30
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 19, 2017