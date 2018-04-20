Do WWE Stars Prefer A Draft Or A Superstar Shake-Up?

The sports entertainment company held this year’s Superstar Shake-Up on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live this week.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful spoke to several wrestlers about the topic and noted that every wrestler he spoke to prefers the Shake-Up over the traditional draft. Sapp says that the WWE stars who were switching brands were told beforehand, which is something that hasn’t always been the case.

In the past, it has been reported that wrestlers would find out which show they had been drafted to at the same time as the audience.